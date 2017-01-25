Brief Linden Street closure announced for South Buchanan Street work in Edwardsville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced that Linden Street will close for a day on Thursday, Jan. 26.



Baxmeyer Construction will have Linden Street in Edwardsville closed for roadway patching at South Buchanan Street on Thursday, Jan. 26. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Jan. 27, 2017, the Edwardsville Public Works Department said in a Tuesday afternoon release.



The City of Edwardsville advised that motorists should use alternate routes and also said it appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.



Contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.