ALTON - A sidewall of a brick home fell off Monday in the 500 block of Williams Street in Alton.

Ameren Illinois was called to the scene around 8 p.m. Monday to turn the electricity and gas off. There were no reports of injuries.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The outside home has been taped off and it has been declared off limits until the wall area is repaired. The bricks are shown outside the home in a pile. More information to come.

More like this:

Land Of Lincoln Honor Flight In Springfield Kicks Off 2025 Flying Season
5 days ago
Tornado Damage Forces Walker Family To Seek Community Support
Mar 19, 2025
Help HSHS Home Care Collect Food Items for Local Food Pantries and Programs in Southern Illinois
Feb 19, 2025
Storm Debris Drop-Off Location Set Up For O’Fallon Residents
Mar 17, 2025

 