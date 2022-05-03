Brick Sidewall Falls Off Home On Williams In Alton
May 3, 2022 10:33 PM May 4, 2022 9:02 AM
ALTON - A sidewall of a brick home fell off Monday in the 500 block of Williams Street in Alton.
Ameren Illinois was called to the scene around 8 p.m. Monday to turn the electricity and gas off. There were no reports of injuries.
The outside home has been taped off and it has been declared off limits until the wall area is repaired. The bricks are shown outside the home in a pile. More information to come.
