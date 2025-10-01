PIASA - Briana Sanders knows the value of hard work.

For her dedication, Briana Sanders is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Sanders, a senior, joined the high school’s girls soccer team as a sophomore. She loves playing soccer and competing in games. Most of her free time is spent practicing with her teammates. She demonstrates dedication in every practice, game and hour she spends preparing.

Article continues after sponsor message

She also enjoys attending Southwestern’s football games because she “like[s] to come out and support [her] school.” It’s important to Sanders that she shows up for her fellow students. She makes a point to support and advocate for her classmates.

It takes a lot of responsibility to balance academics and athletics, but Sanders makes it look effortless. Though she stays busy with her studies and her efforts to prepare for the soccer season, she also spends a lot of time with her friends and family. Her hard work has not gone unnoticed, as she has been nominated for the Student of the Month honor several times in the past.

Sanders has big plans for the future. Just as they do when she’s on the soccer field, her teachers and loved ones will be cheering her on.

“After graduation, I'm planning on going to college to study nursing,” Sanders shared.

Congratulations to Briana for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

More like this: