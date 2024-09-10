You're Beautiful With Brian Trust!

ALTON - On the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Brian and MJ spoke about building a relationship with God and embracing feelings of discomfort.

The two co-hosts discussed the importance of letting Christ into your life. Brian shared that since he was saved, he has become a better person, husband, father and employer. He believes that allowing God into his heart has helped him to grow, and he encouraged listeners to do the same.

“If you haven’t made a change yet, I’m failing, because my show is to hopefully give you hope, inspire you and encourage you to have that relationship with Jesus,” Brian said. “Have you heard something on the show that made you uncomfortable to make a positive change? I’m not saying uncomfortable to make you feel uncomfortable. I’m talking about, have you made that change in your life to get comfortable?”

Brian noted that all of the show’s guests have advised people to pray. Most of these guests believe this is the best place to start when you’re beginning your relationship with God.

Article continues after sponsor message

In his own life, Brian makes time to pray every day as soon as he wakes up. He encouraged his listeners to devote five minutes in the morning to prayer. He noted it’s a great chance to talk to God as a child talks to a parent and have a conversation.

“Hold yourself accountable,” Brian said. “The most basic way to do that is when you wake up, thank God. You know what’s a bonus: When you thank God, elaborate with Him. Have a conversation with Him. That’s making a change.”

MJ echoed Brian. She pointed out that it can be uncomfortable to start a new relationship and engage with God at first, but that’s part of the process. She also said that prayers don’t have to be “pretty.” As long as you give that time to God, you will benefit.

“You just need to be authentic and honest and you’ve got to provide that time, whenever that time may be,” she added. “Growth is so uncomfortable, and to grow and to build a relationship with God and Jesus, you’re going to need to get uncomfortable.”

MJ shared that she had a “pretty tough” childhood, and Brian said that his family is going through some challenging times at the moment. They both said that God has guided them through these struggles.

“He has a plan for you. He has a purpose for you,” Brian explained. “When you have a relationship with Jesus, I’m telling you, there’s peace.”

Watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

More like this: