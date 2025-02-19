EDWARDSVILLE – Junior Brian Taylor II (St. Louis, Mo.) from the men's basketball team has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after his performance against Tennessee State.

Taylor had a dunk off a steal making the score 39-32 with 1:26 to play before half. He followed with a pair of free throws trimming the Tigers lead to five (39-34) with 1:04 to play. Taylor finally knocked down a three-pointer making the score 41-40 at halftime. Taylor led all scorers with 22 points on 5-of-8 shooting and a perfect 10-10 game at the free throw line.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

