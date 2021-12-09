MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce Brian Gibson as their new SVP Corporate Community Development Officer. Gibson previously held the role of SVP Community Bank President.

In this newly created role, Gibson will be responsible for maturing and monitoring progress towards First Mid's community development initiatives. He will not only represent the company in community and economic development activities but will also serve as an expert resource for bankers and staff on community development service, lending, and investment programs. In this role, Gibson will maintain and expand outreach relationships with community organizations including, but not limited to, affordable housing, economic development, community agencies, and other not-for-profit partners of First Mid. As Corporate Community Development Officer, Gibson will represent the company in all aspects of community outreach to assess community credit and service needs and assess the company's effectiveness in meeting those needs.

“We are confident that with Brian’s tenure in banking, community contacts, and executive presence, he will be able to make an immediate impact for the Bank and the communities that we serve,” says Joe Dively, Chairman, and CEO of First Mid. “We are excited about this new role, which is one of many initiatives of First Mid to invest in the St. Louis area, with added resources and community partnerships to enhance our Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and mortgage lending efforts.”

Gibson has nearly 30 years of experience in the banking industry and currently holds the senior leadership position for First Mid Bank & Trust in the Fairview Heights market, with direct responsibility for all commercial banking activities, orchestration of all aspects of First Mid’s development of the Fairview Heights market, collaboration for bank-wide endeavors, and direct or indirect leadership of all business lines in St. Clair County. In 2020, he was named one of the 100 Top St. Louisans by Small Business Monthly.

Gibson comes from a military family; his father is retired Air Force (Scott AFB). He currently resides in O'Fallon, IL. He attended Belleville Township East and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he was a four-year member of the Salukis baseball program. Gibson is active in the community, having been on the Boards of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois and The Boy Scouts of America St. Louis. He continues to mentor and coach youth throughout the Metro East community.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $6.0 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. More information about the Company is available on our website at firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH.” The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell First Mid Bancshares.

