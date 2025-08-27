ALTON – The Edwardsville Tigers boys golf team secured second place out of 19 teams Tuesday afternoon in the annual Alton Redbirds Tee Off Classic held at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Edwardsville shot a combined score of 326, only behind Breese Mater Dei’s top score of 318. Highland was in third at 330.

Leading most of the day was sophomore Brian Cooper for the Tigers.

He started his round with a birdie on the par-five 11th hole. He would then bogey holes 12 and 15 to sit at one over par. He got back to even with a birdie on hole six, followed by a bogey on the par-three seventh.

He would finish the day shooting a 1-over par 73, good enough to win the event by one stroke over Quincy’s Hunter St. Clair. Highland’s Eli Lucas was third with a 75.

Perhaps the highlight of Cooper’s round was a clever par save on hole eight. After hitting his drive out of bounds, his card mates deliberated a point of exit. Cooper had to hit a lofty shot, some 150 yards in distance, over a tree. He stuck the shot to four feet of the pin and made the putt to remain one over par with two holes to go.

Only 10 golfers on the day broke 80. Edwardsville had two other top-20 scores in Quinn Berning with an 82 for a tie of 14th place, and Bennett Briggs shot 83 for a tie of 18th place.

Owen Berning shot an 85, Carson Warta came in with an 86, and Sam Shaw fired an 88.

The Tigers will be back in action over the weekend as they host the two-day Dick Gerber Invitational. Friday’s action tees off at 1 p.m. from Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton, followed by Saturday action at 8 a.m. at Belk Park in Wood River.

