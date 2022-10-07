ALTON - The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market features a special activity every Saturday morning at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton, and on October 8th shoppers will enjoy a delicious concept called “Brews & Brunch”.

From 8:00 a.m. until Noon, you can pick up tasty beverages and hot breakfast food items from the following vendors: The Old Bakery Beer Company will serve Butternut Squash & Caramelized Onion Quiche, Kale & Mushroom Quiche (Vegan), Pumpkin Cheesecake (Vegan), Herbarium Sparkling Lavender Lemongrass Tea, Beermosas (Citrus Wheat + Orange Juice), and the following beer selection: Citrus Wheat, Blueberry, Late Addition IPA, and Oh Yeah! Big Boys Q & Southern Soul will serve Breakfast Tacos, Breakfast Hash, Shrimp & Grits, and Pulled Pork Sandwiches. Solar Smoothies will be in attendance, they have 6 solar panels on top of their food truck which allows them to make all of their products with solar power! T&S Smokehouse food truck will serve brisket breakfast burritos, and barbacoa or pulled pork tacos. Twist of Sol food truck will serve orange chicken & rice bowls, fried fish or shrimp plates, and po’boys, along with loaded fries. Many regular market vendors will be serving a variety of breakfast pastries, and Bunkhouse Joe will serve hot and iced coffee.

Shoppers will also find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, and more. In addition, fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items will be sold.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year marks the 30th season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market, organized by Alton Main Street as part of the organization’s efforts to revitalize the Downtown Alton historic district. To receive reminders about what produce is in season as well as upcoming entertainment and activities, follow Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket.

Alton Main Street has received a LinkUP Illinois grant to improve access to healthy food. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted by most vendors, and recipients can receive a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $25.00 every time they swipe. Simply visit the information booth to use your card and double your buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

At the Markets, any products that are handmade by the vendor or homegrown within a 50-mile radius are welcome to be sold. New vendors are welcome; registration fees are $12.00 per week, and discounted seasonal rates are also available. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor is encouraged to visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com for full details and to register.