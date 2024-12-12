GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Warriors boys basketball team is beginning to find some success.

That’s in part thanks to Evan Brewer. The 6-foot-5 junior center has had back-to-back huge games, helping his team to wins. For that reason, he is a Stillwater Senior Living Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

Last week, he scored 29 points and had eight rebounds in a 45-39 win over Union (Mo.). On Wednesday, in the team’s home opener against Riverview Gardens, he scored 24 points.

He’s up to 119 points through seven games and is averaging 17 PPG.

“He does a good job. It’s only going to get harder for him,” Granite City head basketball coach Gerard Moore said. “In my opinion, he’s the best big man in the area. He does a really good job and he’s just a junior. He’s going to get even better.”

And it’s come pretty easy in the last two games.

“Just catching the post and working deep,” he said after a 56-49 win over Riverview. “I’m trying to get as many assists as I can. Once I get so many points, they all start closing in so I can dish it out for the three. We’re in a rocky spot right now with our shooting because it’s the beginning of the season. But we’ll get there soon. They’ll start dropping.”

The team, now 2-5 on the season, lost nine players last season. Brewer is the only returning starter.

“Little bit,” Brewer said when asked if he felt any pressure, “but I trust my teammates. We’ll get there and start competing with the big schools.”

Brewer and the Warriors play again Tomorrow night, Dec. 13 at Belleville West with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

