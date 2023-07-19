BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Former SIUE baseball outfielder Brett Johnson (Joliet, Illinois) has been named to the Ohio Valley Conference 75th Anniversary baseball team.

A second team All-Midwest Region selection, Johnson also was a first team All-OVC selection in 2022 when he recorded one of the most successful offensive seasons in SIUE history. He started all 55 games in center field and was second on the team with a .350 batting average. He set the single-season school record for home runs in a season with 23 and drove in 63 runs, establishing a new single-season benchmark at the Division I level.

Johnson finished second in the league and 16th in the NCAA in total home runs. He was ninth in the nation in home runs per game (0.42/game). He led the league in slugging percentage at .765 which also ranked ninth in the NCAA and remains the best in a Division I season at SIUE.

In just two years at SIUE, Johnson hit 33 home runs, which is tied for the third most in school history. He drove in 96 runs while hitting .329 and amassing an OPS of 1.116 in 105 games.

The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the OVC, which began in 1948 and currently ranks as the eighth-oldest Division I Conference.

As part of the celebration of the storied accomplishments of the league, a committee working in conjunction with current and former schools, captured the "best-of-the-best" in each sport and celebrate the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports. A similar listing was compiled during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league.



Below is a listing of the top baseball student-athletes and coaches in OVC history.

Student-Athletes (116)

Mandy Alvarez (3B), Eastern Kentucky (2015-16)

Tim Alvarez (P), Southeast Missouri (2002-03)

Josh Anderson (OF), Eastern Kentucky (2001-03)

Ralph Antone (C), Western Kentucky (1980-83)

Greg Bachman (3B), Austin Peay (2008-12)

Steve Barrett (2B), Murray State (1971-74)

Andy Bean (P), Belmont (2020-22)

Matt Beaty (INF), Belmont (2012-15)

Casey Benjamin (SS), Tennessee Tech (2001-03)

Mike Birkbeck (P), Akron (1980-83)

Michael Blount (P), UT Martin (1995-98)

Brett Bolger (OF), Eastern Kentucky (2003-06)

Jeremy Bonczynski (3B/OF), Tennessee Tech (1996-97)

Clemente Bonilla (2B), Southeast Missouri (1999-02)

Dylan Bosheers (SS), Tennessee Tech (2012-15)

Buford "Mudcat" Brewer (OF), Middle Tennessee (1991-94)

Jim Brockman (SS), Morehead State (1974-77)

Jimmy Cain (3B), Eastern Kentucky (1967-69)

Mark Chagnon (OF), Eastern Illinois (2004-07)

Chase Chambers (1B), Tennessee Tech (2015-18)

Rex Crosnoe (C), Southeast Missouri (1993-95)

Tyrell Cummings (OF), Southeast Missouri (2008-09)

Wes Cunningham (1B/DH), Murray State (2007-10)

Greg Cunnyngham (P), Middle Tennessee (1966-68)

Clayton Daniel (INF), Jacksonville State (2015-18)

Jeremy Dobbs (P), Austin Peay (2009-11)

Dylan Dodd (P), Southeast Missouri (2019-21)

Shane Dortch (P), Austin Peay (1992-94)

Brock Downey (P), Murray State (2011-15)

Denny Doyle (2B), Morehead State (1963-65)

George Dugan (P), Murray State (1962-65)

A.J. Ellis (C), Austin Peay (2000-03)

Clay Elswick (1B), Eastern Kentucky (1983-86)

Garrett Farmer (P), Jacksonville State (2016-19)

Jackson Feltner (1B), Morehead State (2021-present)

Drew Ferguson (OF), Belmont (2012-15)

Ben Fisher (1B), Eastern Kentucky (2014-17)

Ryan Flick (DH), Tennessee Tech (2015-17)

Christian Friedrich (P), Eastern Kentucky (2006-08)

Jody Fuller (P), UT Martin (1994-98)

Matt Fyffe (P), Eastern Kentucky (2008-12)

Kenny Gerhart (OF), Middle Tennessee (1980-82)

Drew Hall (P), Morehead State (1982-84)

Jody Hamilton (OF), Morehead State (1977-80)

Steve Hamilton (P), Morehead State (1954-58)

Atlee Hammaker (P), East Tennessee (1976-79)

Donovan Hand (P), Jacksonville State (2005-07)

Jordan Hankins (2B), Austin Peay (2011-13)

Rowdy Hardy (P), Austin Peay (2004-06)

Reed Harper (SS), Austin Peay (2010-13)

Lee Henry (P), Tennessee Tech (2009-10)

Jason Hinchman (OF), Tennessee Tech (2018-22)

Niko Hulsizer (OF), Morehead State (2016-18)

Brett Johnson (OF), SIUE (2021-22)

Jeremy Johnson (OF), Southeast Missouri (1997-00)

Bryant Jones (INF), UT Martin (2001-04)

Shawn Kelley (P), Austin Peay (2003-07)

Todd Kemp (P), Tennessee Tech (1985-88)

A.J. Kirby-Jones (1B/P), Tennessee Tech (2008-10)

Jim Klocke (C), Southeast Missouri (2007-10)

Jordan Kreke (SS), Eastern Illinois (2006-09)

Derek Lane (OF), Tennessee Tech (1984-87)

Jayson Langfels (3B), Eastern Kentucky (2008-10)

John Larson (P), Eastern Illinois (1997-00)

Drew Lee (SS), Morehead State (2007-10)

Reid Leonard (SS), Morehead State (2016-19)

Joey Lucchesi (P), Southeast Missouri (2015-16)

Sean Lyons (OF), Eastern Illinois (1996-99)

Nate Manning (3B), Austin Peay (1993-96)

Mark Maberry (OF/P), Tennessee Tech (1994-97)

Michael Marseco (SS), Samford (2006-08)

Matt Marzec (1B), Eastern Illinois (1996-00)

Joe McGuire (P/INF), Jacksonville State (2014-17)

Daniel Miles (3B), Tennessee Tech (2013-14)

Robert Moore (OF), Eastern Kentucky (1985-87)

Trenton Moses (3B), Southeast Missouri (2008-12)

Travis Moths (P), Tennessee Tech (2015-18)

Mike Murray (SS), Western Kentucky (1977-80)

Sean Murray (OF), Eastern Kentucky (1998-99)

Kyle Nowlin (OF), Eastern Kentucky (2013-16)

Jay Owens (C) , Middle Tennessee (1988-90)

Connor Pauly (OF), Morehead State (2018-19)

Bryan Peck (OF), Middle Tennessee (1999-00)

Todd Pennington (P), Southeast Missouri (1999-01)

Jack Perconte (2B), Murray State (1973-76)

Parker Phillips (1B), Austin Peay (2017-19)

Brett Pignatiello (C), Eastern Illinois (2000-03)

Pete Pirman (OF), Eastern Illinois (2001-02)

Dave Pratt (P), Tennessee Tech (1964-67)

Josh Pride (INF/C), Middle Tennessee (1997-00)

Dave Quick (P), Eastern Kentucky (1961-64)

Brett Roberts (P), Morehead State (1989-92)

Ethan Roberts (P), Tennessee Tech (2016-18)

Chris Robinson (C/OF), Morehead State (2013-14)

Kerry Robinson (OF), Southeast Missouri (1993-95)

Alex Robles (UTIL), Austin Peay (2014-17)

Richie Rodriguez (SS), Eastern Kentucky (2009-12)

Tyler Rogers (P), Austin Peay (2012-13)

Kirk Rueter (P), Murray State (1989-91)

Lance Seasor (2B), Morehead State (2002-05)

Ron Shumate (OF), Tennessee Tech (1958-61)

Bert Smith (2B), Jacksonville State (2006-10)

Clay Snellgrove (SS), Middle Tennessee (1994-97)

Steve Sonneberger (P), Middle Tennessee (1983-86)

Ryan Spille (P), Southeast Missouri (1998-99)

Zach Stephens (1B), Tennessee Tech (2011-14)

Travis Stout (P), Jacksonville State (2012-15)

Kevin Strohschein (OF/DH), Tennessee Tech (2016-19)

Trey Sweeney (SS), Eastern Illinois (2019-21)

Matt Tellor (1B), Southeast Missouri (2013-14)

Greg Tubbs (INF), Austin Peay (1981-84)

Randy White (P), Eastern Kentucky (1986-89)

Clay Whittemore (OF), Jacksonville State (2006-08)

Tyler Wilber (SS), Southeast Missouri (2019-22)

Mike Williams (INF), Western Kentucky (1978-81)

Charlie Yarbrough (1B), Eastern Kentucky (2006)

Coaches of Note

Sonny Allen, Morehead State

Matt Bragga, Tennessee Tech

Jim Case, Jacksonville State

Steve Hamilton, Morehead State

Mark Hogan, Southeast Missouri

David Mays, Tennessee Tech

Gary McClure, Austin Peay

Steve Peterson, Middle Tennessee

Johnny Reagan, Murray State

John Stanford, Middle Tennessee

Jim Ward, Eastern Kentucky

