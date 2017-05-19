WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

Oiler of the Year is Brenden Allen. Brenden received a $1,000.00 check and a certificate at the EAWR Awards Ceremony. Brenden is involved in golf, student council, National Honors Society, and is a transition coach at EAWR High School. Brenden has received the Youth Citizenship Award, qualified for state in golf, and has achieved gold level renaissance all for years of high school. He also volunteers his time at the can food drive, Lutheran Family Services, and is an assistant basketball coach. Brenden plans to attend SIUE and receive a doctorate in Pharmacy after graduation.

Congratulations Brenden and we all wish you good luck in your future.

