CLINTON COUNTY — A 59-year-old woman from Breese died after her vehicle crashed into a pond in rural Clinton County. The incident occurred early Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, near the 15000 block of Rod and Gun Road, just north of Breese.

The victim - Susan K. Hilmes - was later pronounced deceased at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. Steven A. Hilmes, 65, her husband, was treated at the hospital for injuries.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call reported that the car failed to make a turn at an intersection and subsequently entered the pond. The passenger in the vehicle was able to escape and made multiple attempts to rescue his wife by diving into the cold water; however, he was unsuccessful.

Article continues after sponsor message

The sheriff's office noted that the vehicle was found upside down, with only its rear wheels visible above the surface. After three unsuccessful attempts to save her, the passenger sought help at a nearby residence.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered that a power pole at the intersection had been struck and had fallen into the pond, complicating the rescue efforts. Personnel from the Clinton County Electric Company were dispatched to secure the area.

Firefighters from the Breese Fire Department entered the pond to retrieve the driver. They successfully extricated her from the submerged vehicle, and she was subsequently transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by local authorities.

More like this: