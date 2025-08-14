CLINTON COUNTY — On Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, Marco Monreal-Rojas of rural Breese, Illinois, was charged with three felony counts of unauthorized videotaping after recent incidents at the St. Rose Church Picnic.

Following the charges, Monreal-Rojas was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office facility but was released under GPS monitoring due to provisions in the SAFE-T Act, which affected the criteria for continued detention.

Shortly after his release, Sheriff Dan Travous received notification that agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had taken Monreal-Rojas back into custody. The circumstances surrounding the ICE intervention have not been detailed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officials from St. Rose contacted the Clinton County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 9, 2025, after discovering two video recording devices in portable bathrooms during the St. Rose Church Picnic held earlier in the month.

Monreal-Rojas is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges against him have not been proven.

Note: It is important to remember Monreal-Rojas is innocent until proven guilty in a. Court of law. Merely being charged with a crime is not proof of guilt.

More like this: