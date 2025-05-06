WOOD RIVER - Breese Central rallied with a five-run sixth inning to defeat East Alton-Wood River Varsity Oilers 8-2 on Tuesday in a non-conference softball game.

East Alton-Wood River took an early lead in the first inning when Camey Adams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run. Breese Central responded in the second inning, capturing a 2-1 lead on a home run by Cece Toennies and a single by Addison Singler, each driving in a run.

The Oilers tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning as Adams singled to center field. However, Breese Central broke the tie with a five-run surge in the top of the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Kate Johnson, giving them a 7-2 advantage.

Lily Lappe earned the win for Breese Central, pitching seven innings and allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five and walking one.

Ellie Beachum took the loss for East Alton-Wood River, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on 13 hits over seven innings, with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Adams led East Alton-Wood River with two RBIs and went 1-for-1 at the plate. Averi Gilliam, Adams, Beachum, and Jordan Ealey each recorded one hit for the Oilers, who also stole four bases during the game.

Breese Central collected 13 hits, with Abie Huber leading the team with three hits in four at-bats. Madison Ahle and Johnson each drove in two runs, while Piper Kujawa had two hits in three at-bats.

East Alton-Wood River will face Breese Central again on Thursday in an away game.

