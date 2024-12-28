BREESE CENTRAL 33, NASHVILLE 29

In a clash between two of IHSA’s top-ranked Class 2A teams, the Breese Central Cougars came out on top over the Nashville Hornets.

Central came in ranked No. 1 in 2A via the latest Associated Press poll on Dec. 18 while Nashville is No. 2. The teams met in the second semifinal of the day at the 46th Annual Mascoutah Holiday Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars remained undefeated on the season, improving to 12-0 after the 33-29 win over Nashville. They will take on Alton (12-1) in Sunday’s championship game at 5:30 p.m.

Central scored the first 10 points to take an early lead. CeCe Toennies scored five of those opening 10 points.

Nashville’s Summer Brinkman broke the run with a three and then Brynn Stiegman put in another bucket to cut the lead in half. Taylor Trame scored for the Cougars to take a 12-5 first-quarter lead.

The teams traded baskets throughout the second quarter and Central still led 16-11 at halftime.

Nashville chipped away during the third quarter, opening the half on a 7-3 run that saw the lead shrink down to 19-18. The Hornets battled back to tie the game up at 22 after three quarters. Nashville’s Emma Behrmann had seven of her team’s 11 points in the third.

But Central would outscore Nashville 11-7 in the fourth to go on to the win. Central will play in the championship game while Nashville will play O’Fallon for third place at 4 p.m.

ALTON 59, O'FALLON 43

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY SCHEDULE

CONSOLATION – CENTRALIA VS. MASCOUTAH 1 P.M.

7TH PLACE – FREEBURG VS. OKAWVILLE 1 P.M. (AUX GYM)

5TH PLACE – MATER DEI VS. BELLEVILLE EAST 2:30 P.M.

3RD PLACE – O’FALLON VS. NASHVILLE 4 P.M.

CHAMPIONSHIP – ALTON VS. BREESE CENTRAL 5:30 P.M.

