ROXANA — Breese Central defeated the Roxana Shells 25-7 in a high-scoring softball game Tuesday at Roxana.

Breese Central took an early lead in the top of the first inning with a home run to center field by Kate Johnson.

Roxana responded in the bottom of the first, tying the game at three after two singles and a single by Sarah Baldwin. However, Breese Central regained the lead in the top of the second inning with singles from Claire Albers, Johnson, and Madison Ahle, pushing the score to 7-3.

Roxana’s Lilli Ray hit a two-run homer to center field in the bottom of the second to narrow the gap.

Breese Central then scored six runs on five hits in the top of the third inning, highlighted by a solo home run from Taylor Trame, a two-run single by Cece Toennies, and another home run from Johnson that scored two runs.

A wild pitch added an additional run. Roxana answered with a solo home run by Josie Brannon in the bottom of the third.

The top of the fifth inning saw Breese Central extend their lead with eight runs on nine hits, including grand slams from Johnson and Trame.

Jenny Brown started on the mound for Roxana, giving up 17 hits and 12 runs over two and one-third innings without recording a strikeout or walk.

Lily Lappe pitched for Breese Central, allowing 10 hits and seven runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking two.

Roxana collected 10 hits in the game, with Ray and Brannon each contributing two hits. Ray went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Brannon stole two bases.

The team totaled four stolen bases. Breese Central amassed 28 hits, with Johnson leading the offense by going 4-for-4 with 11 RBIs.

Leadoff hitter Karli Thole recorded five hits in six at-bats. Multiple players, including Piper Kujawa, Abie Huber, Trame, Toennies, Lydia Kuhn, Ahle, and Albers, also had multiple hits.

Kuhn led the team with two walks, contributing to Breese Central’s five walks overall. Defensively, Breese Central committed no errors, with Kujawa making five plays.

Roxana Shells will travel to Breese Central for their next game on Thursday.

