ROXANA - Breese Central defeated Roxana 7-2 in a baseball game Tuesday.

Dan Kohrmann sparked the scoring with a single after a six-pitch at-bat in the top of the first inning, putting Breese Central on the board.

The Cougars then broke the game open in the third inning, scoring five runs on four hits. Kohrmann doubled to bring in a run, Miles Browne singled in another, an error added two more runs, and Craig Schroeder doubled to score the fifth run of the inning.

Easton Becker earned the win for Breese Central, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Roxana’s Landon Sitze took the loss, giving up six runs (three earned) on five hits over two and two-thirds innings, with one strikeout and two walks.

Bradley Herrin pitched four and one-third innings in relief for Roxana, allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out four and walking one.

Roxana’s offense was led by Sean Maberry and Caleb Wonders, who each collected two hits and drove in one run.

The Cougars tallied nine hits in total, with Browne, Gavin Nettemeier, and Kohrmann each recording two hits. Browne, Kohrmann, and Schroeder each had one RBI. Defensively, Breese Central turned two double plays during the game.

Roxana is scheduled to play at home Wednesday against the Althoff Catholic Crusaders.

