EDWARDSVILLE – Glen Carbon resident Ross Breckenridge announced his candidacy for Madison County Board District 26 this week, citing his commitment to public service and fiscal responsibility as motivation for running.

“For the last five years I have had the privilege of serving as a Glen Carbon Village Trustee,” Breckenridge said. “As a Trustee, I have worked with the Board and local residents to address critical issues such as infrastructure, economic development, and community services, seeking to balance short and long-term needs with financial sustainability.”

“As a member of the Madison County Board, I will use this experience to help ensure Madison County remains in sound financial condition. The County is currently debt free and operating with a balanced budget, despite reduced property taxes going to the County government. In fact, the most recent budget for 2016 levies lower property taxes than the previous year. However, there is always room for improvement,” Breckenridge said.

Breckenridge seeks to fill the seat being vacated by incumbent Brenda Roosevelt, who is not running for re-election in 2016. Roosevelt has endorsed Breckenridge in the race.

“As the representative for Glen Carbon on the County Board, I have worked closely with Ross and the Glen Carbon Village Board on several projects and initiatives,” Roosevelt said. “Ross has demonstrated a tireless commitment to the community and the ability to work with his fellow board members to deliver results. I’m confident he will bring that dedication and experience to the County Board where he can continue to make a difference for the residents of Glen Carbon.”

Breckenridge and his wife, Courtney, have two young daughters and family across Madison County. Both are graduates of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

“My family feels blessed to call Madison County home. Great schools, thriving businesses, and friendly neighbors are the foundation of our communities, and I am excited by the opportunity to work with the Madison County Board to ensure the County remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Breckenridge said.

