Name: Brecken Daniel Wayne Eckert

Parents: Ashley and Daniel Eckert Jr. of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 3 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 11:46 PM

Date: 3/3/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Vincent Brinson (6)

Grandparents: Susan Eckert of Alton, Daniel Eckert Sr. (deceased), Donald Collier of Wood River, Becky Clark of Wood RIver

Great-Grandparents: Linda Mckinzie of Alton, Cindy and Dennis Collins of Salem, MO.

