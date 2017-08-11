EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department is responding to Olin Brass in regards to a "disgruntled employee."

A source inside the plant told Riverbender.com both the plant on Route 3, the Winchester plant and the plant location on Powder Mill Road were shut down at this time. In a text from inside the facility, the employee indicated they are not sure what is happening, but were told no one is allowed to enter or exit due to an "outside threat."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Winchester plant was reopened as of around 3:15 p.m., but employees are not being allowed to leave or enter during this regular shift change at either plant on Route 3 and Powder Mill Road.

Alton Police are being utilized as backup for the East Alton Police Department at this time.

As of 3:31 p.m., the gates at both plants still closed were being unlocked, according to an employee. The East Alton Police Department confirmed the plant was no longer on lockdown. No injuries were reported by the department.

Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

More like this: