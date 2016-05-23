A file shot of the outside of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

ROXANA - A body was found Monday morning at the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

The Roxana Police Department is leading the investigation into the matter with other area law enforcement, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery spokesperson Melissa Erker said. The Madison County Coroner’s office is also investigating the situation.

“We are cooperating with Roxana Police Department and law enforcement agencies on an active investigation,” Erker said. “The incident is not connected with refinery operations and refinery operations are not impacted. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the individual.”

Erker said proper notification has to be made to the family of the person found.

