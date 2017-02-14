ALTON - A warrant has been issued for Eric L. Henley, 44, of the 800 block of Fountain.

Henley is being charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 3 felony. Detective Jarrett Ford of the Alton Police Department warned Henley is not currently in custody and is considered armed and dangerous.

Henley is the suspect in a shooting, which took place last Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at a home on Fountain in which Keith Hill was taken to an area hospital after suffering a non-life-threatening leg wound.

Ford said anyone with information on Henley's whereabouts is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 ext. 634 or 911 if someone finds themselves in an emergency situation.