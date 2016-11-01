ALTON - Police are searching for an armed intruder near the 300 block of Lindenwood Blvd. in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons, who was assisting in the search, said a young woman's home was entered by an intruder wearing a surgical mask who was armed around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman escaped to Eunice Smith Elementary School where she called for help.

Upon arriving on the scene, Simmons said the man had escaped. A canine unit was used to search for the man, and his surgical mask was found in a shed on the adjacent street in the 400 block of Brentwood Boulevard.

The suspect was described by police as a 5' 9'' black male with short hair and possibly a beard. Simmons said he was wearing a white surgical mask and a lime green vest like one utility workers may wear. The suspect was brandishing a black handgun. Simmons is asking the public to contact the Alton Police Department if anyone sees a man matching this description.

