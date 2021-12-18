ALTON - A tradition that Alton-area families look forward to every year is the Breakfast With Santa at Mac's Downtown at 315 Belle St. the Sunday before Christmas. This year's breakfast even is from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

There is no charge for the photo time with Santa and plenty of breakfast items available to customers at the event.

"We have a big turnout every year," Rob Lenhardt of Mac's said. "Parents get to take pictures of their kids next to the Christmas tree and it is a lot of fun. Families can enjoy a lot of good breakfast foods at the same time."

More like this:

Alton's Comfort Cuisine Offers Homecooked Heat-and-Eat Meals
Feb 28, 2025
Unique Breakfast Ideas to Kickstart Your Day
Jan 24, 2025
Rotary Club Of Granite City Honors Students Of Month Hayes/Lievens For February
Mar 4, 2025
Mascoutah Steak House Is Rep. Schmidt's February Business Of The Month
Feb 11, 2025
Mason-Clark Middle School In East St. Louis Hosts Inspiring Guys, Dads, and Grub Event
Mar 10, 2025

 