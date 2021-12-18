ALTON - A tradition that Alton-area families look forward to every year is the Breakfast With Santa at Mac's Downtown at 315 Belle St. the Sunday before Christmas. This year's breakfast even is from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.

There is no charge for the photo time with Santa and plenty of breakfast items available to customers at the event.

"We have a big turnout every year," Rob Lenhardt of Mac's said. "Parents get to take pictures of their kids next to the Christmas tree and it is a lot of fun. Families can enjoy a lot of good breakfast foods at the same time."

