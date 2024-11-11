A local veteran addresses the crowd at

ALTON - Local veterans turned out for the “Breakfast for a Hero” event on Veterans Day.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

On Nov. 11, 2024, veterans and their families were invited to Best Western Premier for a free breakfast, open mic and performance by the Gibson Girls. Over 240 people were in attendance this year.

“The room is full, so we’re grateful for that,” said Jim Claywell with Embark Wealth Partners, the company that organizes the event.

Claywell noted that the breakfast honors veterans and their family members while providing a fun kickoff to the Veterans Day events around town.

Article continues after sponsor message

As they finished their meal, veterans were invited to share stories with the room. A few veterans took the time to honor fellow servicemembers who had passed, while others shared information about local programs and resources for vets. The Gibson Girls concluded the morning with a performance, and Claywell said they were “just tremendous.”

The event was sponsored by many local organizations, including Roberts Motors, Gent Funeral Home, First Mid Bank & Trust, the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, Gerard Fischer American Family Insurance, Miller King Law Firm, U.S.A. Mortgage, Upper Deck Roofing and Landmark Realty.

This annual event will continue next year. Claywell reminds veterans and their families to RSVP. He encouraged businesses to contact Embark Wealth Partners at 618-433-8881 for more information about the event and how to come on as a sponsor.

“Veterans Day is a day in which we honor these veterans, but if you think about it, every day should really be Veterans Day,” he added. “We always talk about the fact that we want to honor them because if they hadn’t done what they did, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

The Gibson Girls

More like this:

Local Veterans and Family Members to be Honored with Free Breakfast on Veterans Day
Oct 22, 2024
Edwardsville Garden Club to Rededicate WWII Memorial in City Park on 80th Anniversary
Mar 26, 2025
Land Of Lincoln Honor Flight In Springfield Kicks Off 2025 Flying Season
5 days ago
Budzinski Calls Out House Veterans Affairs Committee for Hosting Sales Pitch with VA in Crisis
4 days ago
Community Rallies to Honor Veterans at Alton Ceremony Despite Difficult Rain
Dec 16, 2024

 