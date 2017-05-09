EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Breakers/Marquette Catholic swimmer Ginny Schranck has made her college decision official - it will be Truman State University in Kirksville, MO.

“I am really excited. I decided to attend because it was a good feel when I went there to visit,” she said. “Truman State has nice, supportive, coaches. There is a fun feel with the team. I felt like it would feel like family. Also the academics part will be right for me.”

Schranck added that she plans on a health focus while in college.

“I am going to study health sciences major and focus in nutrition and hopefully go on for more school afterward and be a registered dietician,” she said.

The breaststroke is Ginny’s favorite swimming stroke.

“I finished first in the Heartland YMCA Area Meet in the 100 and 200 breaststroke,” she said. “I was proud of that finish to close winter YMCA career.”

Ginny comes from a family of swimmers. She is the ninth child in the Schranck family and the fourth child to receive a swimming scholarship for college.

Stephen Schranck and Doug Schranck attended Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc., on swimming scholarships. Andrew Schranck swam for Missouri S & T in Rolla, MO.

Ginny also thanked all the teachers and administration at Marquette Catholic for their help and support along her academic and swimming journey. She said the same thing many who graduate from Marquette say, that the administration, faculty and students at the school are all like members of her family.

