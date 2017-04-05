GREENSBORO, N.C. - Edwardsville YMCA Breakers swimmer Bailey Grinter posted her best time ever in the 200 backstroke finals of the YMCA Nationals on Tuesday at Greensboro, N.C.

Grinter was clocked in 1:58.85 and she captured seventh in the A finals with that time.

"It was an exciting day for us today in Greensboro," Breakers' head coach Bob Rettle said Tuesday. We have a long three days to go. We are encouraged and expect great things from this year's squad."

Ginny Schranck of Edwardsville finished 24th overall in the 200 breast with a time of 2:22.39 and Victoria Thomae was 52nd in the 200 breast with a time of 2:24.68.

Matt Daniel of the Tidalwaves placed 47th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.78.

