EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 13, SOUTH FORK 6: Brayden Young scored from 2 yards out with 42.7 seconds to go in regulation to give East Alton-Wood River a dramatic 13-6 win over South Fork in a Prairie State Conference game at Wood River's Memorial Stadium Friday.

The loss was the first PSC loss for the Ponies, who had been level with Marquette Catholic at 4-0 in the league going into the game; Marquette plays at Metro East Lutheran-Madison at 11 a.m. Saturday in Madison with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the league.

The Oilers went to 4-3 overall, 3-2 in the league; the Ponies fell to 4-3 overall, 4-1 in the PSC.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This team has always been a second-half team for whatever reason,” said Oiler coach Garry Herron. “I knew they wouldn't quit. I knew these kids would fight to the end. I was very proud of their performance tonight.

“I can't even really describe it, the win. I'm so happy for our kids, our coaches, our fans; they deserve something good to happen. I think I deserve something good too.”

The Oilers drew level with the Ponies on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Justin Englar to Christian Hunter about midway through the final term, then Englar connected with Hunter on a key 35-yard pass play on the game-winning drive.

EAWR is at Nokomis for a 7 p.m. Friday clash, then closes out the season at Mount Olive Oct. 21.

More like this: