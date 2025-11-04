NORMAL - O'Fallon Brayden Kloeppel finished fifth to qualify as an individual, while Colin Thomas was the top runner for Edwardsville as the Tigers finished fifth to advance to the state meet as a team in the IHSA Class 3A boys sectional cross country meet on Saturday at Normal Community High School.

Plainfield North won he team championship with 47 points, edging out rivals Plainfield South, who came in second with 55 points, New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central was third at 115 points, Yorkville finished fourth at 185 points, Edwardsville was fifth with 192 points, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East came in sixth at 223 points, and Oswego East won the final team spot by finishing seventh at 229 points. O'Fallon was eighth with 239 points, and Belleville West was 16th with 426 points.

Thomas Czerwinski of Plainfield North won the individual race at 14:39.88, with teammate Aiden Connors second at 14:48.85. Owen Horeni of Yorkville was third with a time of 14:54.43, in fourth place was Plainfield South's Alex Batsala at 14:56.04, and Kloeppel rounded out the top five with a time of 14:56.57. He was the only individual from the area to qualify for the state meet.

Thomas led the way for the Tigers with a time of 15:11.15, while Taylor Davis came in at 15:39.94, Will McGinness had a time of 15:50.81, Cooper Wittek came home at 15:56.27, and Max Horton was in at 16:00.64. In addition to Kloeppel, the Panthers saw Miles Cintron in at 15:43.39, Jamison Gherardini had a time of 15:51.60, Benjamin Lowe was home at 16:14.71, and Will Thoman's time was 16:33.35.

Nick Rossi led the Maroons with a time of 16:09.46, while Jonathan Jack White came in at 16:14.37, Anthony Tillman had a time of 16:22.23, Joel Kurfman was in at 16:39.77. and Travis Muskopf had a time of 17:55.63.

Among the individuals, Belleville East's Jayce Peterson came in at 17:41.43, Collinsville's Chase Cummins came in at 16:34.88, while teammate Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo was home at 17:46.32, and Granite City's Landon Harris came in at 16:07.00

The qualifiers will compete at the state Class 3A meet Saturday, Nov. 8, at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

