SWANSEA — Three young boys and three police officers were recognized for their heroic actions in saving a resident from a fire during a Swansea Village Board meeting. The Swansea Police Department and Swansea Fire Department honored the individuals for their quick thinking and bravery in an incident that occurred on March 28, 2025.

The boys, identified as Roman, Xavier, and Darius, were playing outside when they noticed smoke coming from their neighbor's house. They promptly alerted an adult, who called 911, ensuring a swift response from emergency services.

Article continues after sponsor message

Swansea Police officers Schutzbach, Lindley, and Sgt. Kemper-Damm were the first responders on the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered that a resident was trapped inside the garage.

The Swansea officers collaborated to breach the garage door and successfully rescued the individual.

This incident underscores the vital role of community involvement in public safety, showcasing how the actions of both the children and the police officers contributed to a successful outcome.

More like this: