JERSEYVILLE/BELLEVILLE – The City of Jerseyville, in partnership with American Water Charitable Foundation & Illinois American Water, is excited to announce the grand opening of its brand-new community splash pad, located at Lion’s Club Park. A ribbon cutting celebratory event was held on Wednesday, August 20 with city officials, Illinois American Water team members, and community members in attendance.

Grant funds from American Water Charitable Foundation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ FY 2023 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD), as well as funding from The City of Jerseyville helped make the new splash pad possible.

This welcoming community splash pad provides a water-based play space designed for people of all ages and abilities. It encourages playful interaction with nature, inspires environmental awareness, and nurtures a sense of connection to the natural world. As part of the city's continued efforts to expand recreational resources and enrich residents' quality of life, the splash pad reflects a commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive public spaces.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ribbon cutting ceremony included remarks from Mayor Kevin Stork, representatives from the City and State, and from Illinois American Water on behalf of the American Water Charitable Foundation. Following the ceremony, attendees enjoyed the splash pad. Free refreshments at the concession stand were also available.

“We are proud to unveil this exciting new splash pad, a vibrant addition that enhances our community’s outdoor spaces and draws families to our downtown area. This project reflects our dedication to fostering a space for families to gather, play and connect while bringing economic vitality in the heart of our city,” said Mayor Stork.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to invest in communities served by American Water, including Illinois American Water, which provides water and wastewater services in the City of Jerseyville. We’re honored to partner with the City of Jerseyville on this initiative, which offers children and families a joyful way to engage with water – one of our most vital natural resources,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “We hope the community enjoys the splash pad for many years to come.”

More like this: