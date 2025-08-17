COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville High School Kahok Softball program announced this week the addition of Branden Henson as its new assistant coach.

Henson, a familiar figure at Collinsville High School, brings a coaching style characterized by high energy, attention to detail, and a focus on fostering a team culture centered on hard work and unity.

Article continues after sponsor message

Henson expressed enthusiasm about joining the team, and said, “I’m honored to be joining the Kahok Softball family. We have an incredible group of athletes, and I can’t wait to help them grow both as players and as people. I’m looking forward to a season full of energy, improvement, and making our community proud.”

The Kahok Softball program, led by Coach Amy Flowers and now supported by Coach Henson, aims to build on this momentum as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The coaching staff and players are focused on competing with passion and representing their community with pride.