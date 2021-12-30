BRADLEY – The Bradley Police Department (BPD) announced today it mourns the loss of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, 49, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 30, 2021.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Sergeant Rittmanic, was investigating a noise complaint at a hotel in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50 in Bradley, when she was fired upon. Sergeant Rittmanic was shot and transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Officer Tyler J. Bailey, a 27-year-old of Bradley, IL, was also shot and remains in critical condition at the hospital.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the death of Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic. Sergeant Rittmanic laid down her life while protecting the citizens of Bradley. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Sergeant Rittmanic and the Bradley Police Department while we continue to grieve and work through this tragedy,” said Chief Donald Barber.

“On behalf of the Illinois State Police, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sergeant Rittmanic’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters at the Bradley Police Department and will continue to pray for Officer Bailey,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Illinois State Police will work tirelessly to ensure justice is brought upon those responsible for this senseless tragedy,’ concluded Kelly.

A procession in honor of Sergeant Rittmanic will be held on Dec. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. The procession will begin at the Bryan R. Mitchell MD Forensic Center and end at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home (295 Main Street, Northwest, Bourbonnais). The public who wishes to pay their respects and honor Sergeant Rittmanic are encouraged to safely gather on sidewalks along the route.

The route will be as follows:

Leave Bryan R. Mitchell MD Forensic Center (2 p.m.) North on Route 45/22 from 3500 South Road Continue north on Schuyler Avenue past Court Street (IL-17) to Broadway Street in Bradley West on Broadway Street to Michigan Avenue Brief stop outside the Bradley Police Department South on Michigan Avenue to Congress Street West on Congress Street to Wabash Avenue North on Wabash Avenue to Broadway Street West on Broadway Street to Kennedy Drive North on Kennedy Drive to Main Street Main Street (Route 45/52) to Main Street North West Main Street North West to Olde Oak Drive Arrive at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes (Approximately 2:30 p.m.)

