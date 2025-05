Bradley McGhee Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Bradley McGhee Hometown: Edwardsville Years of Service: 1999-2003 DOD: October 15, 2012 KIA: No Branch: Marine Corps Rank: Sergeant Wars: Operation Iraqi Freedom Medals/Honors Earned: Too many to mention Message: Brad was a victim of combat related PTSD. He could no longer outrun his demons. Submitted By: Rebecca Holmes Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending