Bradley Chavours III
Parents: Lindsay Mullen and Bradley Chavours II of Wood River
Birth weight: 6 lbs 15 oz
Time : 3:50 AM
Date: January 9, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Bob & Zina Welsh, Jacksonville; Paul & Serena Mullen, Beardstown; Imee & Roger Barfield, Godfrey; Bradley Chavours, Alton
Great Grandparents: Mike & Judy Mullen, Beardstown; Nancy Wilder, Jacksonville; Wanda Chapman, Alton; Merry Lovett, Alton
