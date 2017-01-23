Name:  Bradley Chavours III

Parents:  Lindsay Mullen and Bradley Chavours II of Wood River

Birth weight:  6 lbs 15 oz

Time :  3:50 AM

Date:  January 9, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents:  Bob & Zina Welsh, Jacksonville; Paul & Serena Mullen, Beardstown; Imee & Roger Barfield, Godfrey; Bradley Chavours, Alton

Great Grandparents:  Mike & Judy Mullen, Beardstown; Nancy Wilder, Jacksonville; Wanda Chapman, Alton; Merry Lovett, Alton

