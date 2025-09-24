ALTON - Brad Jacobs and Max Mashburn teamed up to win the gold medal in the 75-79 doubles division at the Illinois State Senior Games held recently in Springfield, Illinois. The pair, both in their 70s, credited their success to consistent practice, strong local competition, and a shared dedication to the sport of pickleball.

Jacobs, 77, and Mashburn, 76, have been active pickleball players for years. Jacobs noted that he invited Mashburn to join him in the tournament after his regular partner, Bob Biarkis of Edwardsville, was unable to compete due to his wife’s knee surgery.

“Bob and I played last year and won. Bob could not go back; his wife had knee surgery. I asked Max if he wanted to go up and play in the age group in Springfield and try to win a gold medal again,” Jacobs said.

Mashburn, who plays pickleball almost daily and leads a local group of about 65 players in the Riverbend area, described the competitive environment as key to their development.

“We have a group with about 65 people in it," he said. "The Riverbend group is bigger than ours, but there are really skilled players in our group." The duo frequently plays at local venues, including Kutter Park in East Alton, Wood River Recreation Center, Gordon Moore Park in Alton, and Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

The Illinois State Senior Games featured multiple sports, but Mashburn noted that pickleball had the most entries this year, surpassing the usual track and field events. “This year, normally track and field has the most entries, and with 21 different sports, pickleball had the most entries,” he said. "The sport has become very popular."

The tournament was especially meaningful to Jacobs, who dedicated his participation to his late daughter Alyssa.

“I approached him and asked if he wanted to play and if we could dedicate our tournament to my daughter, Alyssa. He went undefeated in singles gold medal and shortly after that we went undefeated in doubles to get the gold medal,” Jacobs said.

Both players acknowledged the emotional and physical challenges they faced during the competition. Jacobs revealed that he had just attended a funeral on Thursday before playing on Friday, calling it “the hardest thing he has ever had to do.” He added, “I took a lot of deep breaths. Max, as my partner, helped me a lot.” Their prior experience playing together in tournaments helped them maintain composure.

Mashburn described the camaraderie within their pickleball group as a significant aspect of the sport. “The friendship thing about it is different than tennis and a lot of other sports. There is time in between to talk to people and have a good time just playing pickleball; some just talk and have a good time."

The pair emphasized the importance of strong competition in improving their game. “Competition play makes us better players,” Mashburn said. Jacobs agreed, adding that pickleball offers a good workout and keeps him physically active. “Nautilus (the health club) keeps me going and helps keep me physically fit,” he said.

Their success at the state level contributes to a growing reputation for the region as a hub for skilled pickleball players. Jacobs noted, “A lot of medals have come out of our area. It is amazing."

Both players expressed pride in their local pickleball community and the friendships formed through the sport.

“We are proud of each other, play each other all the time, usually play against each other in tournaments, and it's always a good match,” Jacobs said.

As they look ahead, Jacobs and Mashburn hope to continue competing and representing their area.

The pair’s shared commitment and mutual respect highlight the social and competitive spirit that defines senior pickleball in the region and in Illinois.

