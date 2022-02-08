Brad & Michelle's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Brad and Michelle from Greenfield
Date Met/Started Dating: October 18, 2006
Briefly Describe First Date: We went out riding through the country chasing deer in the fields. lol
Date Married: January 12, 2008
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Just spending time together watching movies or going sxs riding.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always communicate with each other, treat one another with respect, and say I love you every day! Keep the love alive!