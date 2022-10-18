WOOD RIVER - Litchfield's Darby Braasch and Myka Fenton won the freshman and senior races, respectively, while Mia Brawner of Gillespie took the sophomore race and Greenville's Katrina Campbell won the junior race at the East Alton-Wood River cross country Invitational meet recently at East Alton-Wood River High School.

The unique format of the meet, in which no team scores were kept, consists of four races, where the freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors all race against each other.

In the freshman race, Braasch won with a time of 18:38.0, the best time of the day, with Calla Espenschied of Waterloo second at 19:04.9, Jersey's Taylor Woodring third at 19:51.4, Gina Truax of EAWR was fourth at 20:10.7 and Hannah Truax of Carlinville rounded out the top five at 21:04.4.

Marquette Catholic's Isabella Downey had a time of 24:21.2, while along with Hannah Truax, the Cavaliers had Elyse Eldred in at 21:01.7, Madalyn Quarton had a time of 24:06.6 and Abbie Huesing was clocked in 27:35.9. Collinsville had Brooklynn Harness come in at 22:07.6 and Claire Garkie came home at 22:52.8, in addition to Woodring, the Panthers had Ali Brooks in at 22:16.5 and Staunton's top runner was Mallory Lucykow at 21:23.6, with Elsah Clark having a time of 23:57.0, Kristin Wagoner was in at 24:05.3, Brooke Rucker's time was 24:15.2, Olivia Matesa was in at 25:22.3 and Cheyenne Butcher came in at 26:03.2.

In the sophomore race, Brawner won with a time of 19:37.6, with second place going to Peyton Finkes of the Panthers at 19:47.8, Joelle Hughes of the Purple Panthers was third at 20:05.3, in fourth place was Catalina Jiminez-Magana of the Kahoks, who was timed in 20:19.6 and rounding out the top five was Halie Carter of Jersey with a time of 20:28.3.

The Explorers' Cassidy Eccles had a time of 22:07.4, while the Cavaliers' Samantha Scott was home at 20:54.7 and Sayuri Owada had a time of 23:22.4, to go along with Jiminex-Magana, the Kahoks had Morgan Laing in at 22:31.0 and outside of Finkes and Carter, Jersey saw Reese Lorton in at 20:57.4.

Campbell took home the juniors' race with a time of 19:30.5, with a pair of Marquette runners - Katie Johnson and Paige Rister - finishing second and third respectively, with Johnson coming in at 19:33.4 and Rister right behind at 19:34.0. In fourth place was the Panthers' Abby Fraley at 20:24.4 and rounding out the top five was Emma Diveley of the Purple Panthers, with a time of 20:58.6.

Ava Certa of the Explorers had a time of 22:14.6, Jenna Parish of the Kahoks was in at 22:25.4 and Kate Heitzig of Jersey was in at 23:20.8.

In the seniors race, Fenton was the winner with a time of 18:33.7, with teammate Delanie Ulrich second at 18:38.3, Carlinville's Morgan Carrino was third at 18:44.3 and two Marquette runners - Kailey Vickrey and Claire Antrainer - rounded out the top five, with Vickrey in fourth at 19:33.8 and Antrainer was fifth at 20:32.7.

The Explorers' Hudson McCowan was right behind in sixth with a time of 20:43.0, while Georgia Cox of the Kahoks had a time of 22:12.8, Jersey's Chloe Kallal was in at 20:44.9, Lexi Pfeiffer of Staunton was home at 21:11.1 and EAWR's Mary Nguyen had a time of 27:53.0.

