(This is one in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Arts Fair at City Park on September 23-25).

EDWARDSVILLE - Alison Bozarth, Amanda Straeffer and Buddy Shaw have art displayed below with comments from them about their work.

Artist Name: Amanda Straeffer

Location: Fort Branch, IN.

Artist Statement: Amanda's work is influenced by her travels with friends and family. She is often inspired by the ocean and her work reflects that influence. Her work intends to instill a sense of peace and tranquility.

Artist Name: Buddy Shaw

Location: New Bloomfield, MO

Artist Statement: Hand-made original designed furniture and art, created with a function equal to form with hopes of becoming family heirlooms.

Artist Name: Alison Bozarth

Location: St Louis, MO.

Artist Statement: None

