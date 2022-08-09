Bozarth, Straeffer, Shaw, Display Work for Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - Alison Bozarth, Amanda Straeffer and Buddy Shaw have art displayed below with comments from them about their work.
Artist Name: Amanda Straeffer
Location: Fort Branch, IN.
Artist Statement: Amanda's work is influenced by her travels with friends and family. She is often inspired by the ocean and her work reflects that influence. Her work intends to instill a sense of peace and tranquility.
Artist Name: Buddy Shaw
Location: New Bloomfield, MO
Artist Statement: Hand-made original designed furniture and art, created with a function equal to form with hopes of becoming family heirlooms.
Artist Name: Alison Bozarth
Location: St Louis, MO.
Artist Statement: None
