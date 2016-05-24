EDWARDSVILLE – After defeating Alton High School in the first match of the IHSA Class 3A Metro-East Lutheran Regional, the Granite City High School Warriors’ battle for postseason glory ended.

In Tuesday evening’s match against the Belleville West High School Maroons, their opponents took both sets with scores of 12-25 and 18-25 respectively.

Austin Betz, head coach of the Maroons, was impressed with his team’s effort, as well as the steady stream of kills from his players, including Tim Neff, Henry Holm and Nick Stevenson.

“We have a lot more success when we play with a lot of energy,” Betz said after the game. “Stevenson is one of the best players in the area. When you have a guy like that, it’s nice when you can go to him and he is going to get a kill more often than not. Between him and Henry Hom on the outside and Tim Neff in the middle, we’ve got some pretty good attackers and it makes it pretty tough on the defense.”

The Maroons held command over the Warriors throughout the two sets, despite the fact that Granite City had taken the lead at the beginning of each set. In the first set, the Warriors held 6-3 lead before the Maroons caught up and took the lead after tying the score at both six and seven points each. From there, Belleville West powered through the remainder of the set.

The second set was quite a bit closer, especially toward the middle the round. Granite City again held the lead until the score was tied at 10. After that, the game was in Belleville West’s hands.

The Maroons will face the Edwardsville High School Tigers in the Metro-East Lutheran Regional Championship at 6 p.m. this Wednesday on the same court.

