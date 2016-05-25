The Belleville West Maroons going in for the kill against the Edwardsville Tigers.

EDWARDSVILLE – The postseason has ended for Andrew Bersett’s boys volleyball team at Edwardsville High School.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In Wednesday’s Championship match at the IHSA Class 3A Metro-East Lutheran Regional, the Tigers fell to the Belleville West High School Maroons in two sets (25-21, 25-20).

This win gave Belleville West their first Regional Championship title in team history. 

Austin Betz, head coach of the Maroons, could not have been more proud of his team, proceeding with consistent momentum throughout the battle.

“We’re a team that plays so much better when we’re playing with energy and having fun,” Betz said.

Nick Allen soars into the air as he serves for the Tigers. Although disappointed that his team could not quite pull it off tonight, Bersett commended his opponents and noted the struggle to build the aforementioned momentum required to take this regional win.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We didn’t adjust,” Bersett said. “We knew what was coming. They’re a good team. They don’t have just Stevenson; they have a middle that swings, they have right sides that swings, their outside that swings… I just had a vibe. Our intensity wasn’t where it needed to be, which was disappointing.”

The first set of the night was relatively close, considering that the teams ultimately tied six times. However, the Tigers fell behind the Maroons more frequently, only obtaining the lead after breaking the 13-point tie. From there, Edwardsville built a five-point lead at 20-15 before the Maroons tied it back up at 21, where the Tigers’ score would stay until the 25th point was scored by Belleville West.

Reveling in their win of the first set, the Maroons kept the momentum going, holding a steady lead over the Tigers throughout. Ultimately, Edwardsville made a great attempt to catch up toward the latter half of the set, but it was not enough. The Maroons defeated the Tigers 2-0 for the evening.

The Maroons will face O’Fallon High School at the Frankford (Lincoln-Way East) Sectional, which is to be played at 5:30 p.m. this Friday at Edwardsville High School.

The Belleville West High School Maroons accept their first Regional Championship title in eight years.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

More like this:

Nov 1, 2024 - Belleville West Goes On Late Run, Defeats Tigers To Win Edwardsville Class 4A Volleyball Regional

Sep 30, 2024 - Madelyn Ohlau Has Great Match In Win Over Belleville West, Receives Spencer Homes Female Athlete Of Month Honor For Tigers

Sep 27, 2024 - Tigers Hold Off Maroons To Take Straight Set Girls Volleyball Win  

Oct 30, 2024 - Edwardsville Takes Regional Semifinal Sweep Over Granite City 25-17, 25-10, Advances To Final Against Belleville West

Oct 26, 2024 - Gebhart’s Brace Leads Belleville West To First Regional Title Since 2007

 