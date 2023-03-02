IHSA PLAYOFFS - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 3A AT CENTRALIA

EAST ST. LOUIS 53, CENTRALIA 39

East St. Louis led all the way through in taking the IHSA sectional semifinal over host Centralia at Arthur L. Trout Gym.

Macaleab Rich led the Flyers with 19 points, while Antwan Robinson added 11 points.

The Orphans were eliminated with a 22-7 record, while East Side is now 23-8 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen and will play the winner of Mt. Vernon and Triad, who play in the second semifinal Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The sectional final is set for 7 p.m.

TRIAD 51, MT. VERNON 34

In the second semifinal of the Centralia sectional at Arthur L Trout Gym, Triad outscored Mt Vernon 14-4 in the second quarter to take a 30-14 halftime lead and was never headed as the Knights went on to the win and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.



Drew Winslow led the way for Triad with a 20-point night.



The Rams' season ended at 22-9. while the Knights advanced to 28-6, adding to their school record number of wins in a season, and goes on to play East St. Louis in the final Friday night at 7 p.m.



CLASS 2A NEWTON SECTIONAL

TEUTOPOLIS 54, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 28

[ALSO: Teutopolis Gets Off To Blistering Start, Explorers Don't Catch up, Fall In Sectional Semis]

CLASS 4A MOLINE SECTIONAL AT ALTON

O'FALLON 64, QUINCY 35

In the first semifinal of the Moline sectional, played at the Redbirds Nest in Alton, O'Fallon led at halftime 28-15, then after the third quarter 46-24 in going on to eliminate Quincy.

Rini Harris led the Panthers with 19 points, while Isaiah Camper, who hit a last-second shot to defeat Belleville East in the regional final last Friday night, came up with 16 points and Jaeden Rush chipped in with 13 points.

O'Fallon led the Blue Devils scorers to single digits, with Keshaun Thomas leading with eight points and Dom Clay adding six points.



Quincy ends its season 26-5, while the Panthers are now 25-7 and will meet the host Maroons, who defeated Normal Community 68-51 in the other semifinals, on Friday in the Sweet Sixteen sectional final at Moline in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

In other sectional semifinal games on Tuesday, in Class 1A at Hardin Calhoun, Waterloo Gibault Catholic eliminated Payson Seymour 66-59 and in Class 2A at Newton, Lawrenceville ousted Greenville 73-64.

