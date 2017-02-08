BETHALTO - The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto will be having their 21st Annual “Help Kids” Dinner Auction on Saturday, February 18, 2017 with some “Hollywood Glam”. Tickets are available in advance only until 2-10-17 for $35.00. Ticket purchases can be made at the Boys & Girls Club, 324 E. Central, Bethalto, Augustine Insurance & 1st MidAmerica Credit Union in Bethalto. For more information call 618-377-6030.

Items included in the auction are: Cardinals tickets, Pandora Bracelet, Tennis Bracelet, Lots of Jewelry, Golf Packages, Disney World Park Hopper Passes, Bi-Plane Ride, Numerous Baskets including Pampered Chef & Longaberger, Adult & Child Party Packages, Wine Tasting Party, Lemp Mansion Mystery Dinner, Naples, Florida Condo & Bed & Breakfast Stays, Purses including Coach, Michael Kors, and Dooney & Bourke. This is only a partial listing as items are added daily. All proceeds benefit the many programs run at the Club.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto was started in 1968 by a small group of local parents and businessmen who felt the need to provide the young boys of the area with “a positive place to go”. Today the Club serves over 1200 boys & girls annually from Bethalto and 14 surrounding communities; a huge increase from the 50 boys & served during the first years. The Club offers after school homework help, sports and fitness programs, and a variety of healthy life education programs along with good old fashion fun in a supervised setting. Adult staff serve as mentors and provide a caring environment to youth ages 6-18. The Club has an additional site at Lovejoy School in Brooklyn. The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto is a proud member of the United Way.

Come, enjoy the fun and support the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto!

