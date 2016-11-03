BETHALTO - Support the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto by ordering your holiday greenery!

A beautiful 24” wreath made of northern balsam evergreen boughs and decorated with a red velvet bow, frosted pine cones & red berries would look festive on your front door. T

Article continues after sponsor message

he cost of the 24” wreath is $23. Wreaths are also available in sizes 36”, 48” & 60” and are made of white pine and decorated with a red velvet bow-great for those large areas on the front of the house. The cost for these sizes is $32, $45, & $60 respectively. A 35-foot strand of extra heavy grade white pine garland would make a great addition to your front entry way for only $22.

Grave blankets are made from white pine and are decorated with a red velvet bow & poinsettias. Grave blankets cost $25 and can be delivered to the cemetery for an additional $5.00 fee.

Orders will be available for pickup beginning Friday, November 25, 2016 from 9:00 until noon. Orders must be in no later than Friday, November 11, 2016. Call 618-377-6030 for more information.

More like this: