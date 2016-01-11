ALTON - The Major Case Squad of St. Louis was activated Monday night to the Alton Police Department to investigate the homicidal shooting death of an 11-year-old boy.

At 5:16 p.m. Monday the Alton Police Department was called to the Alton Acres Housing complex in reference to a shooting. Officers located the victim and he was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initial leads indicate a red car was traveling on Paul Avenue when a shooter fired several rounds from the car in the direction of several people standing and walking by the local rec center.

Anybody with information is urged to call the Major Case Squad, located at the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.

"There are currently over 25 investigators working this case, and we will be working late into the night," Major Jeff Connor of the Major Case Squad and chief deputy for the Madison County Sheriff's Department, said.

