ALTON - The Alton Fire Department responded to a serious fire call at Industrial Machine Sales in the 2600 block of Broadway Avenue in Alton at 11:05 a.m. Friday.

A Commercial Box Alarm was issued and East Alton and Wood River Fire Departments both joined Alton to battle the fire. Alton Memorial Ambulance also was called to the scene.

Alton Deputy Chief Brad Sweetman said when they arrived they saw heavy smoke in the building after entry and the Commercial Box Alarm was called.

“When we entered the building, we saw fire coming out of the ceiling,” Sweetman said.

The fire departments quickly knocked the fire down and extinguished the blaze. No one was injured in the fire. All those working inside were able to get out in time once the fire was located.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

