Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and Tri County Bowl are co-hosting a holiday bowling party for the entire family! Celebrate the holidays with Santa at Tri County Bowl, located at 207 Krause Drive, on Friday, December 18 from 6-9pm! Be sure to bring a camera to capture the memories! Food and beverages will be available for purchase at an additional cost. Parent(s) must attend and participate with all children; all ages! Everyone must pay. Price includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, visit with Santa and one soda. Register before 12/4/15 for a cost of $8 per person; after 12/4/15 for $10 per person. Registration is required and MUST be completed by Monday, December 14.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

Article continues after sponsor message