COLLINSVILLE — Caici Buckman, a senior bowler at Collinsville High School, will go down in school history as one of the best to ever play the sport.

She has been named a Collinsville High February Athlete of the Month for her outstanding contributions to the bowling team during the recent season.

Buckman maintained an impressive average of 210 in the latter part of the season, leading her team to a first-place finish in the Southwestern Conference Tournament, where she secured third place individually. She also finished seventh in regionals, eighth in sectionals, and capped her season by earning a state medal with a 12th-place finish.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach Sean Hay praised Buckman's leadership as she was the only senior on the team.

"Caici showed great leadership all year and captained her team to the state finals," he said. He also highlighted her supportive nature. He said: “She was supportive of the new bowlers and helped create the most inclusive environment of the team regardless of their ability.”

Buckman's achievements have solidified her legacy at Collinsville High, where she will be remembered as one of the best bowlers in the school's history.

Buckman was one of only nine female bowlers to earn an individual state medal while representing Collinsville.

More like this: