ALTON - Following a July 4, 2025, shooting that claimed the life of 17-year-old Shabrya Hudson, the community will come together for a bowling benefit to help her family with funeral costs.

From 1–4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, community members are invited to Bowl Haven in Alton for a benefit complete with bowling, a strike pot, and raffles. Proceeds will go to Hudson’s family to support funeral expenses and other costs.

“This is a bowling benefit for a girl, Shabrya Hudson, who tragically lost her life to gun violence on July 4,” said Brittany Baker, organizer of the event. “We’re just doing a benefit to help the family out and everything like that. It's a bowling benefit, something that even kids can do, just have fun, kind of like a celebration of life.”

Baker explained that she is close with Hudson’s older sister, and the family is struggling with the emotional toll of Hudson’s death. Many family members have also had to miss work, which adds financial strain as they pay for funeral costs.

Baker hopes to have “a nice turnout” of people who can support the family through this time. While the financial support is important, there’s also a lot of value to the community coming together in Hudson’s name.

“It’s pretty important,” Baker said. “Lately here in Alton, we’ve had a lot of gun violence and everything like that. To be honest, this girl that it happened to was literally just sitting inside her house on her phone when all this happened. It would mean a lot to her mom and her sister.”

Businesses are also encouraged to donate raffle items. Baker thanked Raging Rivers WaterPark and NCG Cinema, who have contributed to the raffle. She hopes to create several raffle baskets before the Aug. 9 event.

Bowling costs $20. A percentage will go back to the bowling alley to cover costs, but most of the proceeds will go directly to Hudson’s family. The strike pot will also raise money for the family.

Baker emphasized that the bowling will be a fun event for families and kids to participate in. But even if you decide not to bowl, she hopes many people come out to show their support and love.

“She does have a big family and there are a lot of kids,” Baker added. “You don’t have to bowl. Just showing up, it means something, showing your support.”



RSVPs are encouraged but not required. Contact Baker at (618) 410-7617 for more information, including how to donate or RSVP.

