ALTON - Junior Hayden Sherman recently completed a highly successful boys bowling season.

The Marquette Catholic boys’ varsity team had a really great season, with a 13-4 overall record.

"I bowled anchor for the varsity team, which is an honor," Sherman said. "My average this season was 204 - a personal best. At regionals I bowled a 1356 series, averaging 226, and placed second individually. This personal best performance, along with awesome games from our whole team, led to our second-place finish at regionals, advancing us to sectionals. We qualified for sectionals for the first time in Marquette’s bowling history."

Hayden is the Tucker's Automotive Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic.

Hayden extended thanks to several who have helped shape his bowling career: "I’d like to thank my brother, Logan, for introducing me to the sport; my mom, dad, and grandparents for supporting me; Coach Dave Meyers who coached my 8th-grade year at Alton Middle; and Coach Mark Jones for all the support during the past three seasons at Marquette."

"I’ve been bowling competitively since I was 13. I started bowling with my brother just for fun, then joined the youth league with my baseball buddies, and ended up on the middle school team my 8th-grade year. I really like that I can push myself individually to beat my own best score, but that it is still a team sport. I have a lot of fun with my teammates during matches and practice. We are really competitive and take it seriously, but still have a blast joking around."

Hayden says sports have taught me discipline.

"I have learned that if you want something in life you have to work hard for it," he added.

Hayden said he has been on the Marquette honor roll for the past three semesters and he is interested in a sports medicine or exercise physiology career.

"I really hope to continue to compete in college for bowling and/or baseball," he said.

"I play varsity hockey for the Alton Redbird Hockey Club; I’m a forward and center.

"I play baseball for Marquette and for the Senior Alton Legion team. I’m an infielder, usually at the corners and I occasionally pitch."

